RENSSELAER — A former Rensselaer certified public accountant has been sentenced to nine years prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.
William Moit, 72, of Wheatfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon to serve 108 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. He must also pay $5,000 in restitution.
Case documents state Moit was convicted in Jasper County in 2000 for possessing child pornography and “contributing to the delinquency of a minor.” He was also charged with receiving child pornography with a federal indictment in 2017 and for using a computer to receive 111 images and 157 videos of child pornography between November 2014 and October 2015.
The videos and images reportedly showed minors “engaging in sexually explicit conduct, including sadistic or masochistic conduct, or other depictions of violence.”
The case resulted from the investigative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Indiana State Police. It was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill Koster.