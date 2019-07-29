July 19
Victor Mendoza, 22, of the 300 block of North Walnut Street in Monon, was arrested by the Monon Police Department at 8:08 a.m. for alleged theft.
July 20
James R. Lareaux, 19, of the 7000 block of East Washburn Drive in Buffalo, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 8:33 a.m. for alleged unlawful alcohol concentration.
July 22
Kayla Wheeldon, 26, of the 700 block of Bluewater Drive in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 4:18 p.m. for alleged possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Jonathon George, 31, of the 8500 block of East US 24 in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 6:16 p.m. for alleged disorderly conduct.
Reynaldo Perez, 48, of the 3800 block of East Parse in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 7:47 p.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated over 0.15 and operating never licensed.
July 23
Daniel VanDoren, 30, of the 500 block of Hanawalt Street in Monticello, was arrested at 2:02 a.m. for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking, possession of cocaine, and possession of heroin.
Jason Palladino, 36, of the 200 block of West Main Street in Yeoman, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 8:12 a.m. for alleged possession of methamphetamine.
All information in the police report is obtained through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.