Oct. 6
Jason Palladino, 36, of the 200 block of West Main Street in Yeoman, was arrested by the Indiana State Police at 10 a.m. for alleged possession of methamphetamine.
Oct. 9
Laurel L. Stone, 46, of the 300 block of South Illinois Street in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 1 p.m. for alleged possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Oct. 10
Amanda Wilkinson, 33, of the 4200 block of East Ravinea Loop in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 11:51 a.m. for alleged possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
All information in the police report is obtained through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.