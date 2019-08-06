July 24
Brent Lyman, 26, of the 400 block of East 11th Street in Brookston, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 10:02 p.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated.
July 27
James Plunkett, 64, of the 3300 block of East 925 South in Brookston, was arrested by the Wolcott Police Department at 1:20 a.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated.
Everett Peirson, 46, of the 800 block of Hazelnut Drive in Westville, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 2:40 p.m. for alleged possession of marijuana.
Steven Yaeger, 36, of the 4500 block of West 1075 North in Wheatfield, was arrested by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources at 10:39 p.m. for alleged boating while intoxicated over .08.
July 29
Jared Pridemore, 35, of the 12400 block of South 880 West in Remington, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 2:34 a.m. for alleged battery.
Derrick K. Scriven, 36, of the 100 block of Dewey Street in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 10 a.m. for alleged maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.
Nathaniel S. Purgett, 40, of the 500 block of Manor Court in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 10 a.m. for alleged visiting a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.
Chelsie Suggett, 26, of the 100 block of Dewey Street in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 10 a.m. for alleged possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Stephnnie Suggett, 45, of the 100 block of Dewey Street in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 10 a.m. for alleged maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.
Susan Hargrove, 46, of the 4000 block of North Denver Court in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello Police Department at 2:40 p.m. for alleged driving while suspended with a prior.
Michea Harrison, 45, of the 1100 block of Bluewater Drive in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello Police Department at 4:37 p.m. for alleged theft.
Joshua Gooden, 38, of the 2800 block of East 400 South in Chalmers, was arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at 11:30 p.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated.
July 30
Mark Micheal, 54, of the 1700 block of North Royal Oaks Drive in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello Police Department at 9:30 p.m. for alleged resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and operating while intoxicated.
Osea Abrego-Hernandez, 24, of the 20 block of North Elza Street in Rensselear, was arrested by the Wolcott Police Department at midnight for alleged operating never licensed.
July 31
Austin Grigsby, 25, of the 600 block of East Second Street in Reynolds, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 5:06 a.m. for alleged resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
Nathan Lock, 22, of the 4200 block of West 73rd Avenue in Merrillville, was arrested by the Monon Police Department at 11:58 p.m. for alleged possession of methamphetamine.
Aug. 1
Michelle Siefert, of the 2500 block of Derbyshire Court in West Lafayette, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 12:23 a.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated and unlawful blood alcohol concentration.
Joshua Fuller, 31, of the 500 block of South 425 East in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 7:07 p.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated refusal, operating while intoxicated prior and possession of marijuana.
David German, 30, of the 400 block of Lamplighter Lane in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 7:47 p.m. for alleged invasion of privacy and possession of marijuana.
Aug. 2
Kaci Hubler, 31, of the 9100 block of East County Road 350 South in Walton, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 2:37 a.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.