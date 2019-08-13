Aug. 3
Michael E. Pechin, 35, of the 300 block of Persimmon Trail in Lafayette, was arrested by the Department of Natural Resources at 10 p.m. for alleged operating a boat while intoxicated and boating while intoxicated.
Matthew J. Bashore, 35, of the 1100 block of Barksdale Avenue in Peru, Ind., was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 10:55 p.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated.
Darrick Stopczyski, 37, of the 3000 block of East Loop Road in Hesperia, Mich., was arrested by the Monticello Police Department at 11:14 p.m. for alleged public intoxication.
Aug. 4
Celestino Ortiz-Cleto, 25, of the 3100 block of Radford Drive in Indianapolis, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 1:16 a.m. for alleged operating never licensed.
Jose Ortega Gomez, 41, of the 13000 block of Maple Avenue in Blue Island, Ill., was arrested by the Wolcott Police Department at 4:52 a.m. for alleged operating never licensed, operating while intoxicated, and unlawful blood alcohol concentration.
Andrew E. Bennett, 48, of the 5000 block of Indiana Beach Road in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello Police Department at 3 p.m. for alleged possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Aug. 5
Joshua A. Maddock, 29, of the 8500 block of East 550 North in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 3:36 p.m. for alleged possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, dealing marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 6
Duskin Clendenen-Gill, 20, of the 200 block of South Main Street in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello Police Department at 4:25 p.m. for alleged intimidation.
Aug. 7
Jay Martin, 38, of the 100 block of East Monon Road in Monon, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 6:05 p.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
Teresa J. Jensen, 56, of the 200 block of East Marion Street in Monticello, was arrested by the Wolcott Police Department at 7:09 p.m. for alleged possession of a narcotic.
Jarrod A. Jensen, 29, of the 200 block of East Marion Street in Monticello, was arrested by the Wolcott Police Department at 8:35 p.m. for alleged driving while suspended/prior.
All information in the police report is obtained through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.