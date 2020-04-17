April 6
Benjamin Denniston, 25, of the 500 block of Maple Street in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 3:32 a.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated.
April 7
Ralph Perkins, 46, of the 400 block of West Fourth Street in Brookston, was arrested by the Brookston Town Police Department at 6:55 p.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated/prior.
April 10
Skyler A. Kemp, 22, of the 600 block of East Vine Street in Rensselaer, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 1:23 p.m. for alleged possession of methamphetamine and violation of travel ban.
Lexah Leach, 25, of the 100 block of East Main Street in Chalmers, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 3 p.m. for alleged dealing in methamphetamine.
April 12
Bradley D. Reynolds, 37, of the 400 block of South Main Street in Idaville, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 2:20 p.m. for alleged domestic battery and strangulation.
Ronae Reynolds, of the 400 block of South Main Street in Idaville, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 2:52 p.m. for alleged domestic battery.
April 16
Anton Coleman, 20, of the 3200 block of Quarry Drive in Lafayette, was arrested by the Indiana State Police at 3:09 a.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated/controlled substance, operating while intoxicated/ endangerment and reckless driving.
Gary Noe, 43, homeless, was arrested by the Monon Town Police Department at 7:30 p.m. for alleged battery.
Rebecca Hoover, 37, of the 3400 block of St. Joseph Road in New Albany, was arrested by the Indiana State Police at 11:36 p.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated/ endangerment, violation of travel ban and obstruction.
===
All information in the police report is obtained through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.