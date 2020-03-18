Feb. 28
Tyler J. Conley, 20, of the 500 block of Montgomery Street in Francesville, was arrested at 11:31 p.m. by the White County Sheriff’s Department for alleged operating while suspended/prior.
March 1
Floyd Hayden III, 25, of the 400 block of East Washington Street in Monticello, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. by the White County Sheriff’s Department for alleged driving while suspended/prior.
Justin Barker, 26, of the 300 block of East Main Street in Chalmers, was arrested at 3:56 p.m. by the White County Sheriff’s Department for alleged possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
March 2
Latrice Gaston, 24, of the 400 block of Clifton Avenue in Chicago, Ill., was arrested at 4:16 p.m. by the White County Sheriff’s Department for alleged possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Michaela Slenker, 19, of the 4400 block of East Amos Drive in Monticello, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. by the White County Sheriff’s Department for alleged dealing in marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.
Carlos Cabrera, 19, of the 4400 block of East Amos Drive in Monticello, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. by the White County Sheriff’s Department for alleged dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.
March 3
Inez Martinez-Vargas, 42, of the 10800 block of North 400 East in Idaville, was arrested at 5:06 p.m. by the White County Sheriff’s Department for alleged operating never licensed/prior.
Desiree D. Cox, 24, of the 2000 block of North Street in Logansport, was arrested at 11:02 p.m. by the Monticello City Police Department for alleged possession of marijuana/prior.
March 11
Michael Donaldson, 59, of the 5000 block of East Indiana Beach Road in Monticello, was arrested at 9:13 a.m. by the White County Sheriff’s Department for alleged domestic battery.
Jay Moore, 56, of the 1800 block of East Hendryx Drive in Battle Ground, was arrested at 4 p.m. by the White County Sheriff’s Department for alleged domestic battery.
March 12
Richard Watts, 52, of the 700 block of Egypt Hill Drive in Peru, was arrested at 3:21 p.m. by the White County Sheriff’s Department for alleged driving while suspended/prior, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a syringe.
====
All information in the police report is obtained through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.