Sept. 13
Daniel P. Nevitt, 32, of the 400 block of West Marion Street in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello City Police Department at 7:10 a.m. for alleged disorderly conduct.
Sept. 16
Diomar Chavez, 21, of the 300 block of North Illinois Street in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 8:59 p.m. for alleged possession of paraphernalia.
Max A. Bottoms, 20, of the 300 block of North Illinois Street in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 8:59 p.m. for alleged possession of paraphernalia.
Sept. 17
Bonnie Phillips, 57, of the 5800 block of South Railroad Street in Star City, was arrested by the Monon Town Police Department at 10:49 p.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated prior, and operating while intoxicated per se.
All information in the police report is obtained through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.