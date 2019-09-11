Aug. 30
Steven Whitaker, 28, of the 1900 block of North Buckeye Street in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello City Police Department at 1:19 a.m. for alleged possession of a synthetic drug.
Sept. 1
Wesley M. Jordan, 37, of the 4700 block of Briar Patch Court in Indianapolis, was arrested by the Department of Natural Resources at 11:57 p.m. for alleged boating while intoxicated.
Sept. 3
Luis R. Calderon, 19, of the 400 block of North Railroad Street in Monon, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 7:02 p.m. for alleged operating never licensed.
Sept. 4
Payslie C. Lewis, 23, of the 7200 block of West 200 South in Jamestown, was arrested by the Indiana State Police at 9:10 a.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated endangering, and leaving the scene.
Sept. 6
Jose Sanchez, 27, of the 400 block of North Walnut Street in Monon, was arrested by the Monon Town Police Department at 7:25 p.m. for alleged operating never licensed.
Robert L. Pitman, 57, of the 2500 block of North West Shafer Drive in Monticello, was arrested by the Monon Town Police Department at 9:20 p.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated.
Kelly Wolford, 37, of East Johns Street in Knox, was arrested by the Monon Town Police Department at 10:33 p.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and driving while suspended/prior.
Sept. 7
Dianne L. Powers, 54, of the 3800 block of East Hiawatha Street in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 1:16 a.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated.
Jeffery D. Ashton, 50, of the 1900 block of North Buckeye Street in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello City Police Department at 1:32 a.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated endangering, possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement.
Timothy Brown, 48, of the 7400 block of Vale Drive in Schererville, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 7:07 p.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated.
Rosemarie Arshad, 54, of the 4900 block of North 700 East in Hamlet, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 8:13 p.m. for alleged possession of marijuana.
Sara Reina-Franco, 47, of the 800 block of North Lincoln Street in Monon, was arrested by the Monon Town Police Department at 11:34 p.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated and operating never licensed.
All information in the police report is obtained through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.