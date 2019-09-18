Sept. 11
Matthew Burton, 19, of the 1100 block of Foxwood Court in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello City Police Department at 7:52 p.m. for alleged theft.
John Philo, 38, of the 200 block of East Street in Chalmers, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 5:35 p.m. for alleged possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Braedyn Dillman, 18, of the 1700 block of North 475 East in Francesville, was arrested by the Monon Town Police Department at 10:50 p.m. for alleged illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
Alexander Bosselier, 20, of the 6200 block of West 550 North in Winamac, was arrested by the Monon Town Police Department at 10:50 p.m. for alleged illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
Sept. 12
David Ross, 29, of the 500 block of South County Road 850 West in Logansport, was arrested by the Monticello City Police Department at 9:30 a.m. for alleged driving while suspended/prior.
Jonathan Dishmon, 55, of the 7400 block of North 1100 East in Idaville, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 8:02 p.m. for alleged driving while suspended/prior.
Jacob Johnson, 19, of the 2200 block of Union Street in Lafayette, was arrested by the Monon Town Police Department at 8:25 p.m. for alleged driving while suspended/prior.
====
All information in the police report is obtained through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.