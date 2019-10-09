Sept. 24
Joshua K. Tarr, 41, of the 700 block of Walnut Street in Chalmers, was arrested by the Reynolds Town Police Department at 7:38 p.m. for alleged possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended.
Sept. 25
William Whiteman, 37, of the 1800 block of Rolling Hills in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello Police Department at 10:19 a.m. for alleged driving while suspended/prior.
James Vandought, 35, of the 1800 block of North Rolling Hills in Monticello, was arrested by the Reynolds Police Department at 9:25 p.m. for alleged driving while suspended/prior.
All information in the police report is obtained each week through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.