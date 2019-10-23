Oct. 12
Astra K. Marks, 36, of the 700 block of Pine Court in Logansport, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 2:19 p.m. for alleged possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Oct. 15
Jacob T. Foster, 36, of the 600 block of Maple Street in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello City Police Department at 9:45 a.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
David Ross, unknown, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 3:50 p.m. for alleged driving while suspended.
Dawn Scott, 41, of the 7000 block of Jennifer Drive in Indianapolis, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 7:24 p.m. for alleged driving while suspended.
====
All information in the police report is obtained through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.