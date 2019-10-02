Sept. 20
Beau Raines, 25, of the 500 block of Walnut Street in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello City Police Department at 11:56 p.m. for alleged theft.
Sept. 21
Vincent Frighetto, 27, of the 1500 block of East State Road 16 in Monon, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 8 a.m. for alleged possession of heroin and possession of a syringe.
Bernell Howard, 45, of the 1500 block of East State Road 16 in Monon, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 8:01 a.m. for alleged possession of heroin.
Steven Kosiarek, 48, of the 5800 block of East Cooper Drive in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 8:15 a.m. for alleged possession of methamphetamine.
Kevin Guardado, 21, of the 400 block of Pine Street in Monon, was arrested by the Monon Town Police Department at 8:33 p.m. for alleged operating never licensed/prior.
Joseph Wright, 45, of the 2500 block of Kusutin Street in Lafayette, was arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at 8:30 p.m. for alleged possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sept. 22
Bradley Martin, 47, of the 6900 block of North Skaggs Court in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 12:47 p.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated/prior and driving while suspended/prior.
Ezequiean Juan Medina, 37, of the 1300 block of North Allison Street in Indianapolis, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 8:48 p.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated and operating never licensed.
All information in the police report is obtained through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.