Oct. 24
Daniel Richy, 53, of the 6300 block of Nancy Circle in Buffalo, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 11:30 a.m. for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Oct. 25
Hannah Brom, 29, of the 12300 block of North 350 West in Burnettsville, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 5:50 p.m. for alleged possession of methamphetamine.
Jamie Prophet, 22, of the 2900 block of East 225 North in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 7:08 p.m. for alleged visiting a common nuisance.
David Ross, 29, of the 500 block of South 850 County Road in Logansport, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 7:08 p.m. for alleged visiting a common nuisance.
Mellonie Russell, 33, of the 400 block of Turpie Street in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 7:08 p.m. for alleged visiting a common nuisance.
Kelly Miller, 42, of the 400 block of Turpie Street in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 7:08 p.m. for alleged maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
All information in the police report is obtained through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.