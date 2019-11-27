Nov. 15
Autumn Williams, 30, of the 500 block of Bedford Road in Monon, was arrested by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources at 7:56 a.m. for alleged possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
Charles Coonrod, 34, of the 800 block of North in Monon, was arrested by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources at 7:56 a.m. for alleged possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
Megan Sallee, 43, of the 800 block of McDonald Street in Elkhart, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 10:20 a.m. for alleged domestic battery.
Scot Maddock, 51, of the 8500 block of East 550 North in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 11:05 a.m. for alleged domestic battery.
Zachary McIntosh, 26, of the 59700 block of East Glen Arrow Drive in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 4:34 p.m. for alleged possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Nov. 16
James Buckbee, 52, of the 11300 block of Greentree Drive in Warren, Mich., was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 2:39 a.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated.
Joshua Lovvorn, 33, of the 10 block of East Main Street in Chalmers, was arrested by White County Sheriff’s Department at 12:56 p.m. for alleged domestic battery, interference with reporting a crime, and possession of a Schedule II drug.
Valentin Oritz, 19, of the 5200 block of North East Shafer Drive in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello City Police Department at 10:21 p.m. for alleged possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Celica Slaven, 21, of the 12000 block of 600 West in Idaville, was arrested by the Monticello City Police Department at 10:40 p.m. for alleged disorderly conduct.
Nov. 17
Jacob Wiley, 30, of the 3800 block of East Forest Lodge Loop in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 9:32 a.m. for alleged domestic battery and criminal confinement.
Nov. 18
Collen Perkins, 21, of the 500 block of Heritage Road in Monticello, was arrested by the Monon Police Department at 8:33 p.m. for alleged possession of a firearm without a license and possession of methamphetamine.
Nov. 20
Christopher Kramer, 34, of the 9000 block of Buckeye Street in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 11:02 a.m. for alleged domestic battery.
Christian Marchand, 27, of the 7600 block of Wyandotte Road in Lafayette, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 2:56 p.m. for alleged theft.
All information in the police report is obtained through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.