Oct. 24
Daniel Richy, 53, of the 6300 block of Nancy Circle in Buffalo, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 11:30 a.m. for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Oct. 25
Brandi Crider, 25, of the 400 block of East State Road in Buffalo, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 9:50 a.m. for alleged operating never licensed.
Oct. 27
James A. Slabaugh, 28, of the 66000 block of State Road 16 in Goshen, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 1:32 a.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated/endangering.
Oct. 28
William T. Holmes, 19, of the 800 block of Fairwood Drive in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 10:50 a.m. for alleged possession of marijuana.
Wilmer Pleitez-Valencia, 24, of the 300 block of Dewey Street in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 10:30 p.m. for alleged operating never licensed and possession of paraphernalia.
Oct. 29
Perdo Ortiz, 18, of the 5900 block of East Cottonwood Drive in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello City Police Department at 1:57 a.m. for alleged possession of paraphernalia.
Ang Vavera-Bulington, 20, of the 500 block of Hickory Lane in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello City Police Department at 1:57 a.m. for alleged possession of marijuana.
Oct. 31
Patrick Doornbos, 35, of the 4300 block of East 500 North in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 12:10 a.m. for alleged possession of methamphetamine.
====
All information in the police report is obtained through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.