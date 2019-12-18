Dec. 8
Coty Sheets, 37, of the 200 block of Prairie Street in Brookston, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 3:02 p.m. for alleged burglary/criminal mischief.
Dec. 10
Jose Serrano, 36, of the 500 block of Viking Lane in Monon, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 5:43 a.m. for alleged false government ID.
Dec. 11
Kelly Bailey, 54, of the 3000 block of Penbury Drive in West Lafayette, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 1:07 p.m. for alleged possession of marijuana.
All information in the police report is obtained through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.