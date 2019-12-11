Nov. 29
Stephen Wright, 41, of the 6200 block of Pershing Road in Schererville, was arrested by the Indiana State Police at 3:10 a.m. for alleged operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of .15, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of above .08, disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated endangering.
John Stepek, 45, of the 1000 block of 169th Place in Hammond, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 10:01 a.m. for alleged possession of marijuana.
Nov. 30
John Bodine, 19, of the 2600 block of South US 231 in Wolcott, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 9:09 a.m. for alleged possession of hash oil, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and operating while intoxicated/controlled substance.
Paige Schwartz, 19, of the 200 block of East Graham Street in Kentland, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 12:57 p.m. for alleged possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Ronald Brown, 72, of the 100 block of West Spencer Street in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello City Police Department at 9:30 p.m. for alleged battery with a deadly weapon.
Dec. 2
Charles D. Warren, 56, of the 6000 block of North Hodges Drive in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello City Police Department for alleged theft.
All information in the police report is obtained through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.