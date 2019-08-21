Aug. 8
George Kosiarek, 76, of the 5800 block of Cooper Drive in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 3:31 p.m. for alleged battery.
Aug. 9
Andrea Purcell, 42, of the 200 block of East US Highway 24 in Reynolds, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 2:49 p.m. for alleged driving while suspended/prior.
William Parrilli, 53, of the 1900 block of Texas Street in Chesterton, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 10:46 p.m. for alleged possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended w/prior.
Aug. 10
Joshua Tull, 34, of the 12000 block of West Circle Drive in Monticello, was arrested by the Monticello Police Department at 11:52 a.m. for alleged theft.
Misty Stotler, 42, of the 1700 block of Whitcomb Avenue in Lafayette, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 12:57 p.m. for alleged possession of a narcotic drug.
Aug. 11
Austin Ratliff, 22, of the 400 block of South Logan Street in Idaville, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 12:35 a.m. for alleged battery.
Aug. 12
Joshua A. Pavey, 37, of the 600 block of East Main Street in Chalmers, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 7:34 a.m. for alleged habitual traffic violator for life, operating while intoxicated refusal, chemical test refusal.
Darren S. Lovely, 48, homeless, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 8:15 p.m. for alleged maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and dealing methamphetamine.
Zachary Lovely, 27, of the 15300 block of South 1080 West in Goodland, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 7:29 p.m. for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, dealing methamphetamine, and visiting a common nuisance.
Aug. 14
Jakelne Vides, 18, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 12:12 a.m. for alleged operating never licensed.
Samual I. Iliades, 62, of the 400 block of Lamplighter Lane in Monticello, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 4:33 p.m. for alleged possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Aug. 15
Kayla Reitsma, 23, of the 100 block of South Midway Street in Brookston, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department for alleged possession of marijuana w/prior.
Aug. 16
Benito Rodriguez-Garcia, 44, of the 400 block of East 500 South in Morocco, was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department at 12:35 a.m. for alleged operating never licensed.
All information in the police report is obtained through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.