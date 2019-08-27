Aug. 16
Juan Trejo-Canizalez, 43, of the 300 block of Spruce Street in Monon, was arrested by the Monon Police Department at 8:44 p.m. for alleged operating never licensed/prior.
Timothy J. Huschart, 52, of the 1900 block of Arbor Gate Court in Plainfield, Ill., was arrested at 7:05 p.m. by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for alleged boating while intoxicated with ace over .08 and dangerous operation.
Aug. 17
Jeffery Antonovich, 45, of the 5200 block of East Blue Bell Park in Monticello, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for alleged boating while intoxicated, boating while intoxicated with an unlawful blood alcohol concentration.
Micheal Verbryck, 25, of the 500 block of East Walnut Street in Chalmers, was arrested at 8:43 p.m. by the White County Sheriff’s Department for alleged operating while intoxicated.
Micheal Pavlo, 26, of the 1100 block of West Beckham Street in Porter, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for alleged boating while intoxicated, boating while intoxicated with unlawful blood alcohol concentration.
Aug. 18
Mark Michal, 54, of the 1700 block of North Royal Oaks Drive in Monticello, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. by the White County Sheriff’s Department for alleged operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 19
David Melendez, 33, of the 300 block of East Walnut Street in Piper City, Ill., was arrested at 6:51 p.m. by the White County Sheriff’s Department for alleged possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Jennifer Esposito, 30, of the 8200 block of West 200 South in Francesville, was arrested at 11:58 p.m. by the White County Sheriff’s Department for alleged possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Aug. 20
Cody Walton, 25, of the 1300 block of West Cadillac Drive in Kokomo, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. by the White County Sheriff’s Department for alleged operating while intoxicated.
Ashlen Fisher, 19, of Kokomo, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. by the White County Sheriff’s Department for alleged underage consumption and battery with bodily injury.
Joshua Murphy, 30, of the 200 block of West Monroe Street in Monon, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. by the White County Sheriff’s Department for alleged battery.
Justin Budimir, 33, of the 400 block of Spruce Street in Monon, was arrested at 11 p.m. by the Monticello City Police Department for alleged possession of marijuana with/prior.
Aug. 22
Robbi J. VanHouten, 28, of the 1600 block of East 900 North in Wheatfield, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. by the Monticello City Police Department for alleged theft and conversion.
All information in the police report is obtained through White County Sheriff’s Department records or other police department records. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.