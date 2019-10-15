MONTICELLO — Two people found dead Friday inside a Monticello home are believed to be victims of a domestic dispute.
According to a fax Tuesday morning from the Monticello Police Department, the victims have been identified as Stephen R. Russell, 48, and Shannan C. Russell, 35, of 1102 O’Connor Boulevard, where they both lived.
According to the press release, their deaths are believed to be the result of a domestic. Autopsies were completed Sunday and confirmed both died of gunshot wounds.
At 8:36 p.m. Friday, the White County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting gunshots in a residence in the 1100 block of O’Connell Boulevard. Officers from the Monticello Police Department responded and, upon entering the home, found a deceased male and female with apparent gunshot wounds.
Police withheld the names of the deceased until Tuesday morning, after family members were notified.
Police said they do not believe there is any further danger to the community.
No more information is available. The Monticello Police Department is still investigating the incident, with assistance from the Indiana State Police, White County Coroner’s Office and the White County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Monticello Fire Department also responded to the scene.