KOKOMO — A Monticello man was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with escape after he removed an ankle monitor he was wearing for an in-home detention sentence and fled the area.
Kyle G. Foor, 35, of the 800 block of North Main Street in Monticello, was apprehended around 3:30 p.m. in Kokomo after a short foot pursuit with police. He allegedly removed his issued ankle monitor on Aug. 16. White County Community Corrections informed the sheriff’s department of the incident Aug. 21, according to White County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy David Roth.
Foor was serving a 30-month in-home detention sentence for criminal recklessness-shooting a firearm into a building, a Level 5 felony, and carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor. According to court records, the sentenced stemmed from a July 2018 incident in Madison County. His sentence was handed down May 21.
According to Roth, after being informed by community corrections of Foor’s escape, Detective Brandon McLeland obtained information about Foor’s whereabouts and alerted the Kokomo Police Department. Details of the foot pursuit were not available.
White County Sheriff Bill Brooks credited McLeland for leading the investigation that recaptured Foor within 24 hours of WCSD’s notification.
Foor was taken to the Howard County Jail.