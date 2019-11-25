JASPER COUNTY – A White County man was arrested Nov. 24 after he allegedly pointed a handgun at another vehicle along Interstate 65.
According to Indiana State Police, Edwin Orozco, 20, of Monticello, was charged with pointing a loaded firearm, a Level 6 felony, during a suspected road rage incident near the 225-mile marker on I-65 in Jasper County.
According to police, the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call that a vehicle had stopped in the right southbound lane in front of their vehicle. A passenger in one of the vehicles, a light-colored Ford Escape, got out of the car and pointed a handgun at the vehicle of the reporting party.
The reporting party reversed direction to avoid further confrontation.
State troopers found the suspected offenders at the 191-mile marker, where police found a front seat passenger matching Orozco’s description given to them by the victims.
Police also found a loaded Glock 19 handgun inside the Escape, along with two magazines.
Orozco was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Jasper County Jail.
Assisting ISP at the scene was the White County Sheriff’s Department