DELPHI — An Illinois man who earlier Tuesday had bonded out of jail was arrested after leading several law enforcement agencies on a multiple-county high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.
Eddie Chest Gordon, 27, of Harvey, Ill., was arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and theft/possession of stolen property. He was lodged at the Carroll County Jail on a $10,000 surety bond.
According to Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, deputies and Delphi city police picked up radio chatter around 1 p.m. Tuesday about a pursuit involving Tippecanoe County sheriff’s deputies who were northbound on old State Route 25 near the Tippecanoe-Carroll county line.
He said Tippecanoe deputies were chasing the driver of a gray 2019 Dodge Challenger, which had been reported stolen earlier Tuesday from a rental car lot at Indianapolis International Airport.
Leazenby said authorities reported top speeds of about 120 mph along old State Route 25. He added that Gordon, identified as the lone occupant of the vehicle, entered Carroll County headed northbound for downtown Delphi.
Leazenby said that’s when Carroll County sheriff’s deputies and Delphi police joined the pursuit, which involved navigating several city streets at high speeds before Gordon led police back to old State Route 25 south of the US 421/State Route 18 intersection.
Police said as Gordon approached a bridge over Deer Creek on old State Route 25, he drove the vehicle toward the right side of the road to avoid stop sticks deployed by Indiana State Police and plunged into a deep ditch.
Leazenby said authorities then ordered Gordon out of the vehicle — at gunpoint — at which time Gordon complied and voluntarily surrendered without further incident.
Upon further investigation, Leazenby said detectives learned Gordon had, earlier in the day, posted bond and was released from the Clark County Jail in southern Indiana. He had been jailed there on an unknown felony warrant earlier last month.
No injuries or property damage were reported as a result of the pursuit, Leazenby said.
Agencies involved in the chase included the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Delphi Police Department, Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, Indiana State Police and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement units, Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Flora Police Department.