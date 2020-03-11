Court beat

From March 2-6, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 15 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 161 cases so far this year. They include 10 misdemeanors, three case-related filings and two cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year in jail.
Justin T. Barker, 26, of the 300 block of North Clark Street, Reynolds, was charged March 2 with one count of possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony after prosecutors added an enhancement to the charge due to a previous conviction in January 2012 for possession of marijuana of which he possessed 30 grams.
Chase W. Engles, 30, of the 500 block of East Street, Monticello, was charged March 6 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and one count of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
