Court beat

From July 19 to July 26, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 17 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 414 cases so far this year.
Of the total 414 filings for 2019, 227 have been for people charged with misdemeanors, 101 have been for someone charged with a Level 6 or higher felony and 79 have been for case-related concerns, such as search warrants, probation transfers and post-conviction relief requests.
Between Monday and Friday, the 17 cases the prosecutor’s office filed included eight misdemeanors, four case-related filings and five cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year.
###
A 26-year-old woman was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamines and paraphernalia Tuesday, according to court documents.
Police checked on Kayla Wheeldon at her home on the 700 block of Bluewater Drive on Monday, as she was on probation at the time. The officers entered Wheeldon’s home after she answered the door and affirmed that there was nothing “in the house that she wasn’t supposed to have,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Wheeldon allegedly asked to use the restroom and was denied due to concerns over officer safety. She appeared nervous, deputy Evan Morrow said in the affidavit, and clenched her teeth while looking around her home.
Probation officer Garry Foster checked the restroom and found a black box holding a pink glass smoking device inside, the affidavit states.
Morrow reportedly asked Wheeldon if the case was hers, to which she responded, “Uh, no,” according to the affidavit. He asked whose else it might be, leading into a short conversation between Wheeldon and the officer on the habits of drug-users.
A few questions later, Morrow asked what might happen if he swabbed the pipe for DNA, which allegedly made Wheeldon look like she “was about to start to cry,” the affidavit states.
Wheeldon later admitted to having smoked methamphetamine within hours of the officers’ arrival.
The woman was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
###
A 35-year-old man was charged with possession of methamphetamines after darting through a cornfield Tuesday and raising suspicion.
Yeoman resident Jason Palladino was found by police walking alongside CR 300 E, matching the description from the initial caller. He appeared to be “soaking wet with debris from the cornfield on his hat,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Police spoke with Palladino, who reportedly said he was previously riding a moped from Yeoman when it ran out of gas. He said he went walking and cut through the field, as his moped was allegedly east of the group’s current location.
Deputy Evan Morrow pointed out that as Palladino was walking east and his story didn’t make sense, to which the man had no answer.
Morrow asked Palladino if he had anything on him, which the man denied, prompting a search of his person. The deputy knew Palladino had a history of narcotics possession and located a hard cylindrical object in the man’s front pants pocket.
The deputy asked for the object which made Palladino turn away, agitated, the affidavit states. Morrow put the man in handcuffs and located objects in his pockets that were determined to be a lighter and methamphetamines.
Palladino was charged with a Class 4 felony of possession of methamphetamine.
###
A 30-year-old man was charged with possession of cocaine, methamphetamines and narcotics after allegedly driving 10 miles over the speed limit on the highway Tuesday.
Daniel Van-Doren, of the 500-block of Hanawalt Street, was found in possession of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamines after he was pulled over for driving 65 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Van-Doren allegedly appeared nervous when speaking with police, so Deputy Mark McKean requested the man to step out of his vehicle while his K9 partner John checked out the outside of the car.
The dog alerted the deputy to something on the driver’s side door. After securing his partner in his patrol car, McKean searched Van-Doren’s vehicle, locating a small wooden box containing bags of methamphetamines, according to court documents.
After Van-Doren was transported to White County Jail and searched, a metal container allegedly fell from his person. Substances inside the container tested positive for heroin and cocaine.
Van-Doren was charged with three felonies: possession of methamphetamines, cocaine and narcotic drugs.
###
A 35-year-old man wanted on a warrant in two counties was charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor Friday after being found in possession of drugs and needles during a traffic stop.
Lafayette resident Eric Markwith was stopped by police for driving left of center on July 18. Detective Brandon McLeland was informed of the man’s previous warrants through dispatch, and police put Markwith in handcuffs without incident, according to the affidavit.
McLeland and Deputy Evan Morrow reportedly found several drugs and paraphernalia items while searching Markwith’s vehicle; green leafy plant material, yellow and brown powder substance, a burnt spoon, a burnt cotton ball and over 20 syringes.
In speaking with McLeland, Markwith allegedly said one of the substances was heroin, which he used two hours prior to the traffic stop. The man said the drug “felt funny and burned and made him sick to his stomach,” and “wasn’t normal.”
Markwith also said he had a bud of marijuana in a bag as well.
Markwith was charged with several felonies — two counts of possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, operating a vehicle as an habitual traffic violator and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
###
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects. We also do not publish accounts of domestic abuse – except in cases with extreme or unusual circumstances – to preserve the privacy of the alleged victims.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.