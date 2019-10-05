From Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed nine cases related to criminal matters for a total of 628 cases so far this year.
Of the total 628 filings for 2019, 358 have been for people charged with misdemeanors, 146 have been for someone charged with a Level 6 or higher felony and 108 have been for case-related concerns, such as search warrants, probation transfers and post-conviction relief requests.
Between Monday and Friday, the nine cases the prosecutor’s office filed included four misdemeanors, three case-related filings and two cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year.
###
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects. We also do not publish accounts of domestic abuse – except in cases with extreme or unusual circumstances – to preserve the privacy of the alleged victims.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.