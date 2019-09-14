Court beat

From Sept. 9 to Sept. 13, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 27 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 574 cases so far this year.
Of the total 574 filings for 2019, 321 have been for people charged with misdemeanors, 136 have been for someone charged with a Level 6 or higher felony and 101 have been for case-related concerns, such as search warrants, probation transfers and post-conviction relief requests.
Between Monday and Friday, the 27 cases the prosecutor’s office filed included 17 misdemeanors, three case-related filing and seven cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year.
###
A Monticello man was charged with one count of battery by bodily waste after he spat on a Monticello police officer during his arrest on other charges.
Jeffrey D. Ashton, 50, of the 1900 block of North Buckeye Street, Monticello, was charged with one count of battery by bodily waste, a Level 5 felony, as well as one count of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; one count of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Monticello Police Officer Jeremy Kyburz pulled Ashton over at about 1 a.m. Sept. 7 near the intersection of Sixth Street and Heritage Road for traveling 48 mph in a 35-mph zone. While attempting to perform an investigation into whether Ashton was also operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Ashton sped away along Heritage Road.
Kyburz pursued Ashton, according to court documents, along Northwestern Avenue, north onto Main Street, then east on Francis Street.
Ashton eventually reached Buckeye Street, where he stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road and fled on foot toward a nearby residence. Court documents state Ashton “physically resisted” arrest before being taken into custody.
Fellow Monticello Police Officer Treavor Cox joined Kyburz in the arrest of Ashton, during which time, documents state, Ashton “turned his head” toward Cox and spat saliva and blood on Cox’s lower leg and boots.
During the booking process at the White County Jail, Ashton told jail staff that he was infected with Hepatitis C and has not been treated for it.
During a search of Ashton’s vehicle, documents state Kyburz found a Ziploc bag containing a green, leafy material, and a Mason jar with the same green, leafy material, which documents state was later identified as marijuana.
Ashton’s bond was set at $10,000.
###
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects. We also do not publish accounts of domestic abuse – except in cases with extreme or unusual circumstances – to preserve the privacy of the alleged victims.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.