Court beat

From Nov. 25-29, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 11 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 736 cases so far this year. They include seven misdemeanors, one case-related filing and three cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year in jail.
Jay Don Martin, 38, of the 500 block of Viking Lane, Monon, was charged Nov. 25 with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Level 6 felony; one count of operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more, a Level 6 felony with an enhancement for habitual vehiclular substance offender; and one count of possession of marijuana, a Class C misdemeanor. Prosecutors applied the enhancement due to convictions for operating while intoxicated in August 2014 in Jasper Superior Court, and for operating per se with an alcohol concentration of .08 or above in April 2014, also in Jasper Superior Court.
Grantham D. Holt, 24, of the 4600 block of South Morgan Road, LaPorte, was charged Nov. 25 of one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Level 6 felony, with an enhancement as a habitual offender; and one count of operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more, a Level 6 felony. Prosecutors applied the enhancement due to a previous conviction in July 2018 for operating while intoxicated or operating a vehicle while having an unlawful blood or breath alcohol concentration.
Jacob N. Timmons, 28, of the 12000 block of Clearwater Drive West, Monticello, was charged Nov. 25 with one count of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Class 6 felony. The probable cause affidavit states Monticello Police discovered Timmons alone and slumped over toward the center console in his vehicle parked in the 500 block of West Washington Street. Dispatch advised the officers that Timmons had two warrants for his arrest, one in Carroll County and another in Jasper County. During a search of the vehicle, officers stated in the affidavit that a black plastic box was found inside a gray backpack that contained two syringes and other drug paraphernalia.
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.