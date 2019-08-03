Court beat

From July 26 to Aug. 3, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 27 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 441 cases so far this year.
Of the total 441 filings for 2019, 254 have been for people charged with misdemeanors, 106 have been for someone charged with a Level 6 or higher felony and 83 have been for case-related concerns, such as search warrants, probation transfers and post-conviction relief requests.
Between Monday and Friday, the 27 cases the prosecutor’s office filed included 18 misdemeanors, four case-related filings and five cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year.
###
A 22-year-old White County man was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident involving an ATV and subsequently failing to report that accident that seriously injured two other people.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Kyle A. Jones, of Chalmers, was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, both Level 6 felonies.
On July 13, court documents state Jones was the operator of an 2012 Polaris Ranger ATV when he overturned it, seriously injuring both of his passengers. One of the passengers, according to the document suffered “permanent disfigurement of his right leg, ankle and toes,” while the other was “knocked unconscious and suffered joint dislocation.”
Court records state Jones told authorities he was operating the ATV at the time of the accident and stated he did not need to report the accident or assist his injured passengers because he “wasn’t the one who got hurt.”
After the accident, documents state Jones had a friend help him right the ATV, then drove away from the scene. Another person transported the injured passengers to Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital for treatment.
At the hospital, one of the injured passengers told authorities that Jones had been consuming alcohol prior to the accident and described Jones as being intoxicated, court records state.
Jones is scheduled to appear on the charges Aug. 5 in White County Superior Court.
##
A 49-year-old Monticello man was arrested for entering a home, and occupied by three women, that was not his dwelling.
According to court documents, Scot E. Fisher was charged with residential entry, a Level 6 felony, after he entered the home of one of the women in the 700 block of South Maple Street.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Fisher forcibly entered the home through a rear door, either by pushing or kicking it in, and breaking the door frame and trim.
The victim stated she observed Fisher drive a maroon SUV into the back yard of the home and make several “donuts” in the grass with the vehicle, court documents state. She added that Fisher then parked the SUV near the garage and walked up onto the rear deck, approached a locked glass door and “used force to open it.”
The witness said she was protecting three children in the home who were younger than 2 years old. She also stated, according to the document, that Fisher ordered one of the three women in the home to leave with him, which the woman did.
The homeowner stated that Fisher was not welcome in her home, nor did he have permission to enter the home in her absence.
##
A Monon man was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor, during a traffic stop July 31 in Monon.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Town Marshal Roger Young pulled over a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck in the area of US 421 and 3rd Street because the vehicle’s license plate lights were not working. Young identified the driver as Nathan J. Lock, of Monon.
The document states the license plates on the truck were expired, according to Indiana BMV records. It also states Young performed an inventory check of the vehicle and recovered a glass container with a rubber hose protruding from it, in addition to a gray pouch with two cut straws and two plastic bags containing a white substance, which later tested positive for methamphetamine.
A pre-trial conference and omnibus hearing is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 16, and a trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 17.
###
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects. We also do not publish accounts of domestic abuse – except in cases with extreme or unusual circumstances – to preserve the privacy of the alleged victims.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.