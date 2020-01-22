Court beat

From Jan. 13-17, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 13 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 36 cases so far this year. They include five misdemeanors, two case-related filings and six cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year in jail.
###
Steven K. Whitaker, 29, of the 1900 block of North Buckeye Street, Monticello, was charged Jan. 15 with one count of strangulation, a Level 5 felony; one count of domestic battery resulting in body injury to a pregnant woman, a Level 5 felony; and one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He was held on no bond.
Crystal L. Palladino, 35, of the 6300 block of North 100 East, Lafayette, was charged Jan. 15 with one count of theft, a Level 6 felony. Prosecutors have requested an enhancement due to a previous conviction for theft that occurred in August 2019 in Tippecanoe County. Her bond was set at $10,000.
Joshua A. Pavey, 38, of the 600 block of East Main Street, Chalmers, was charged Jan. 15 with one count of nonsupport of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony. He was held on no bond.
Mark J. Savage, 33, of the 8300 block of North 100 East, Lafayette, was charged Jan. 16 with one count of use of false information to obtain a firearm, a Level 5 felony. His bond was set at $10,000.
Jennifer A. Esposito, 31, of the 100 block of West 5th Street, Monon, was charged Jan. 16 with one count of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony. She was held on no bond.
James E. Rhymer, 61, of the 400 block of East Washington Street, Monticello, was charged Jan. 17 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and one count of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony. His bond was set at $10,000.
###
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.