Court beat

From Nov. 11-15, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 17 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 704 cases so far this year. They include 11 misdemeanors, one case-related filing and five cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year in jail.
Aaron R. Leach, 34, of the 100 block of West US 24 in Idaville, was charged Nov. 12 with one count of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II substance in blood, a Level 5 felony.
Rachael A. Cottrell, 19, of the 6600 block of East Palmer Drive in Monticello, was charged Nov. 12 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; one count of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Mitchell Eads, 37, of the 400 block of S. South Street in Brookston, was charged Nov. 12 with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Level 6 felony and one count of violation of driving conditions, a Class C misdemeanor. Prosecutors applied an enhancement for habitual vehicular substance offender based on a July 9, 2014, conviction in White County for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, which raised the offense to a Level 6 felony; and a May 31, 2007, conviction in Boone County for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Joshua A. Fuller, 32, of the 500 block of South 425 East in Monticello, was charged Nov. 15 with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more, a Level 6 felony; and one count of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. Prosecutors applied an enhancement for habitual vehicular substance offender based on a previous White County conviction July 14, 2015, for operating while intoxicated endangering a person with a prior conviction; and a March 25, 2013, conviction in White County for operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more.
Steven J. Conley, 38, of the 300 block of East 12th Street in Brookston, was charged Nov. 15 with one count of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.