Court beat

From Dec. 23-27, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed five cases related to criminal matters for a total of 786 cases so far this year. They include two misdemeanors, one case-related filing and two cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year in jail.
Charles R. Krahies Jr., 45, of the 900 block of Terrace Lane, Delphi, was charged Dec. 27 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; one count of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; one count of possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Prosecutors are seeking an enhancement for the marijuana charge due to a previous possession of marijuana conviction in April 1999.
According to court documents, the White County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle — a blue Jeep — in a driveway in the 8200 block of North Kiger Drive, Monticello. Slumped over the wheel in the driver’s seat, according to documents, was a male wearing a red hoodie. The man awakened after several attempts and, according to the sheriff’s office, appeared to be “very frightened and confused” and was “drooling.” After asking the man several questions as to his whereabouts, he was asked to step out of his vehicle, to which the documents note his speech was slurred and his gait unsteady.
Documents state Krahies gave consent to a search of his vehicle, where deputies state they found a bent silver spoon with a white dried residue on it; a capped hypodermic needle with a clear liquid inside; and a tightly rolled piece of paper with a greenish brown leafy plant-like material inside. Also found, according to the probable cause affidavit, was a transparent blue plastic container with a cloudy crystal-like substance and two fake $100 bills.
Bradford D. Hill, 45, of the 3500 block of East Parses Road, Monticello, was charged Dec. 27 with one count of invasion of privacy for a violation of a protective order. Prosecutors are seeking an enhancement due to a prior invasion of privacy conviction in May 2014.
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.