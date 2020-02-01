Court beat

From Jan. 27-31, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 22 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 79 cases so far this year. They include 13 misdemeanors, three case-related filings and six cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year in jail.
Thomas G. Filbert, 55, of the 600 block of West Montgomery Street, Francesville, was charged Jan. 24 with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor. Prosecutors are seeking an enhancement due to a prior conviction of operating while intoxicated or operating a vehicle while having an unlawful blood or breath alcohol concentration in November 2012, which raises Filbert’s current charge to a Level 6 felony.
Erica M. Cantu, 36, of the 900 block of North 11th Street, Lafayette, was charged Jan. 27 with one count of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Corey L. Cooley, 33, of the 2500 block of South 100 East, Winamac, was charged Jan. 29 with one count of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony. Prosecutors intend to seek habitual offender status due to a previous conviction of battery against a public safety official that occurred in May 2018 in Pulaski County, as well as a previous conviction of burglary in March 2010 in White County.
Scott D. Rose, 32, claims homeless, was charged Jan. 29 with one count of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Erica B. Boyd, 36, of the 2000 block of North 18th Street, Lafayette, was charged Jan. 29 with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Level 6 felony.
Zachary T. Maddock, 29, of the 8500 block of East 550 North, Monticello, was charged Jan. 29 with one count of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Prosecutors are seeking an enhancement for the possession of marijuana charge due to a previous conviction of a drug offense — possession of methamphetamine, February 2018, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, February 2018.
Deonlashawn C. Simmons, 34, of the 650 block of East 72nd Street, Chicago, was charged Jan. 30 with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony; and one count of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.