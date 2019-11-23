Court beat

From Nov. 18-22, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 20 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 724 cases so far this year. They include six misdemeanors, five case-related filing and nine cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year in jail.
###
Scott A. Maddock, 51, of the 8500 block of East 550 North, Monticello, was charged Nov. 19 with one count of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony. Prosecutors applied an enhancement due to a prior conviction for domestic battery in June 2004 in White County.
Colleen M. Perkins, 21, of the 500 block of Heritage Road, Monticello, was charged Nov. 19 with one count of possession of methamphetamine.
Jacob T. Wiley, 30, of the 3800 block of East Forest Lodge Loop, Monticello, was charged Nov. 20 with one count of criminal confinement, a Level 5 felony, and one count of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
William T. Whiteman, 37, of the 1800 block of Rolling Hills Drive, Monticello, was charged Nov. 21 with one count of use of false information to obtain a firearm, a Class 5 felony. He was held on no bond.
Charles W. Coonrod, 34, of the 8600 block of North Meridian Road, Monon, was charged Nov. 22 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; one count of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua A. Lovvorn, 33, of the 40 block of East Main Street, Chalmers, was charged Nov. 22 with one count of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; interference with the reporting of a crime, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Prosecutors applied an enhancement to the domestic battery charge due to a previous unrelated conviction in March 2008, in Carroll County, for strangulation and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Autumn A. Williams, 30, of the 500 block of Bedford Road, Monon, was charged Nov. 22 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; one count of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Christopher C. Kramer, 34, of the 1900 block of Buckeye Street, Monticello, was charged Nov. 22 with one count of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
James A. Frazier, 70, of the 200 block of West Fourth Street, Burnettsville, was charged Nov. 22 with one count of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony. Prosecutors applied an enhancement due to a previous unrelated conviction in September 2008, in White County, for domestic battery.
###
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.