From Sept. 23 to Sept. 27, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 20 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 619 cases so far this year.
Of the total 619 filings for 2019, 354 have been for people charged with misdemeanors, 144 have been for someone charged with a Level 6 or higher felony and 105 have been for case-related concerns, such as search warrants, probation transfers and post-conviction relief requests.
Between Monday and Friday, the 20 cases the prosecutor’s office filed included 11 misdemeanors, three case-related filings and six cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year.
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects. We also do not publish accounts of domestic abuse – except in cases with extreme or unusual circumstances – to preserve the privacy of the alleged victims.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.