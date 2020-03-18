Court beat

From March 9-13, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 13 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 174 cases so far this year. They include two misdemeanors, five case-related filings and six cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year in jail.
###
Michaela A. Slenker, 19, of the 4400 block of East Amos Drive, Monticello, was charged March 9 with one count of maintaining a common nuisance-controlled substances, a Level 6 felony; one count of dealing in marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; one count of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Carlos A. Cabrera, 19, of the 4400 block of East Amos Drive, Monticello, was charged March 9 with one count of maintaining a common nuisance-controlled substances, a Level 6 felony; one count of dealing in marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; one count of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jeffrey A. Lewis, 26, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Monticello, was charged March 9 with one count of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Elizabeth A. Monnier, 36, of the 600 block of West 600 North, Hobart, was charged March 9 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dalton A. Bachman, 24, of the 3900 block of East Lake Road 36 West, Monticello, was charged March 9 with one count of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; one count of possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Prosecutors added an enhancement to the possession of marijuana charge due to previous conviction for possession of marijuana in November 2013 in White County.
Kayla N. Young, 29, of the 11500 block of North State Road 18, Delphi, was charged March 10 with one count of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
###
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.