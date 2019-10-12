Court beat

From Oct. 7-11, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 12 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 640 cases so far this year.
Of the total 640 filings for 2019, 365 have been for people charged with misdemeanors, 149 have been for someone charged with a Level 6 or higher felony and 110 have been for case-related concerns, such as search warrants, probation transfers and post-conviction relief requests.
Between Monday and Friday, the 12 cases the prosecutor’s office filed included seven misdemeanors, two case-related filings and three cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year.
Colin P. Jones, 25, of the 5800 block of East Walnut Drive, Monticello, was charged Oct. 4, 2019, with one count of operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic offender, a Level 6 felony; one count of criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor; and one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor. Bond was set at $10,000.
Todd A. Nichols, 26, of the 6300 block of North 1150 East, Burnettsville, was charged Oct. 9, 2019, with one count of failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $10,000.
Laurel L. Stone, 48, of the 300 block of South Illinois Street, Monticello, was charged Oct. 10, 2019, with one count of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; one count of possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor — an enhancement for a prior conviction; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. The chief prosecuting attorney for the 39th Judicial District Circuit is seeking habitual offender status for Stone based on prior unrelated convictions for: Dealing in methamphetamine (aiding), Feb. 13, 2014, in White County; possession of methamphetamine, March 27, 2009, in Tippecanoe County; illegal possession of anhydrous ammonia or ammonia solution, Aug. 16, 2005, in White County; and neglect of a dependent, Jan. 8, 2004, in Miami County. She was given no bond.
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects. We also do not publish accounts of domestic abuse – except in cases with extreme or unusual circumstances – to preserve the privacy of the alleged victims.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.