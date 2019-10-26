From Oct. 14-18, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 13 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 659 cases so far this year.
Of the total 659 filings for 2019, 370 have been for people charged with misdemeanors, 158 have been for someone charged with a Level 6 or higher felony and 115 have been for case-related concerns, such as search warrants, probation transfers and post-conviction relief requests.
Between Monday and Friday, the 13 cases the prosecutor’s office filed included four misdemeanors, four case-related filing and five cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year.
###
- Scott D. Haygood, 51, of the 300 block of Cleveland Street, Monticello, was charged with one count of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
- Lester G. Fix III, 35, of the 400 block of South Range Street, Wolcott, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
- Amanda R. Wright, 31, of the 1000 block of Foxwood Court, Monticello, was charged with one count of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony.
- Kevin M. Brown-Kamler, 25, of the 6100 block of East 200 North, Monticello, was charged with one count of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
- Cody R. Kennedy, 33, of the 100 block of Altamont Court, Lafayette, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
###
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.