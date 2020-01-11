From Jan. 6-10, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 15 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 23 cases so far this year. They include eight misdemeanors, four case-related filings and three cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year in jail.
###
Brittany L. Sieb, 35, of the 12200 block of Alexander Street, Cedar Lake, Ind., was charged Jan. 3 with two counts of operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more with a passenger less than 18 years of age, both Level 6 felonies, and one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor. According to court documents, the underage passengers are ages 6 and 1.
Bobby R. Conley Jr., 45, of the 1500 block of Market Rear St., Kokomo, was charged Jan. 7 with one count of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Cassandra L. Robertson, 37, of the 900 block of Brackney Street, Brookston, was charged Jan. 10 with one count of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
###
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.