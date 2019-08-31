Court beat

From Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 18 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 525 cases so far this year.
Of the total 525 filings for 2019, 291 have been for people charged with misdemeanors, 124 have been for someone charged with a Level 6 or higher felony and 94 have been for case-related concerns, such as search warrants, probation transfers and post-conviction relief requests.
Between Monday and Friday, the 13 cases the prosecutor’s office filed included four misdemeanors, two case-related filing and seven cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year.
Robbi J. Vanhouten, 28, of the 1600 block of East 900 North, Wheatfield, was charged with one count of theft, a Level 6 felony.
According to charging information, Vanhouten was spotted Aug. 22 by an employee walking out of the Monticello Walmart with multiple items of clothing, make-up and two plastic totes — all without paying for the items. The value of the items, according to the charging documents, totaled $767.79.
Brett D. Gluth, 32, of the 3100 block of East 900 North, Monon, was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and one count of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor, during a traffic stop Aug. 24.
His passenger, Autumn A. Williams, 30, of the 300 block of East 100 South, Reynolds, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a syringe and one count of possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
According to charging documents, Gluth was stopped Aug. 24 for speeding and driving on a suspended license. A K-9 unit with the White County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene and alerted to the presence of narcotics. During a search of Gluth’s vehicle, a black purse between the center console that contained a tin container with a plastic bag. Inside the plastic bags, according to the charging documents, was a white-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Also discovered, charging documents state, were four syringes, which deputies said Williams admitted to owning. Deputies also reported finding methamphetamine inside Williams’ bra and in the vehicle. Williams told deputies that Gluth placed the bag containing the methamphetamine in the metal tin and gave her the other two bags to place inside her bra to hide, charging documents state.
Joshua D. Anderson, 29, of the 107300 block of North 650 East, Monticello, was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; one count of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor; one count of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
According to charging information, a White County sheriff’s deputy performed a registration check on Anderson, who was traveling in front of him on Sixth Street just north of US 24 in Monticello. According to the registration check, Anderson’s status returned as suspended prior with no date set for re-eligibility. Inside the vehicle, according to documents, was Anderson’s wife, Raeann Dawn Anderson, 23, of the 107300 block of North 650 East, Monticello; a woman and the Anderson’s son.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Joshua Anderson was arrested for driving while suspended. A WCSD K-9 unit was called to the scene after Anderson said he had smoked marijuana and “appeared to be nervous and jittery,” according to documents.
Documents state deputies located a safe and a diaper bag containing a vape pen. The documents state Raeann Anderson claimed ownership of the safe, but the key to the safe was at her residence. A deputy followed Raeann Anderson to her and Joshua’s home to get the key after getting consent to search the safe.
Upon opening the safe, WCSD deputy found “some meth, marijuana and drug-related items.” Also seized during the search was a plastic vape cartridge with a brownish liquid substance that later field tested for THC, a pill bottle with Raeann’s name printed on the label, a small, white, cylindrical contained with four small bags and a white crystallized substance inside, a smoking device with a white and brown residue, a gold metal grinder, another cylindrical container with a small cut red straw and white powdery substance on it, a glass smoking pipe with burnt residue, a metal tin with a leafy plant-like material, along with a green smoking pipe, a black smoking pipe, and a small clear bag with a leafy plant-like material.
Raeann Anderson was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; one count of possession of marijuana with an enhancement, a Class A misdemeanor due to a prior conviction for possession of a controlled substance in February 2017 in Jasper County; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jack L. Engles III, 31, of the 500 block of East Street, Monticello, was charged with one count of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; one count of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; one count of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and one count of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
According to charging documents, a WCSD deputy observed Engles on Aug. 27 driving westbound on Rickey Road toward Sixth Street. A check with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles determined Engles license was suspended, and he was placed under arrest.
A K-9 unit was brought to the scene and reportedly alerted to a scent of narcotics coming from Engles’ vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up eight syringes, two digital scales, a clear plastic bag with several smaller zipper-lock bags, a bag of Kleenex, a clear bag with a residue, and a metal pill bottle containing a crystalized substance.
According to charging information, deputies also found a large crystalized rock hanging from the bottom of the front driver’s seat, along with more clear bags containing a crystallized substance, which was later determined to be about 28 grams of methamphetamine, as well as another bag that was later determined to be heroin.
He was jailed without bond.
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects. We also do not publish accounts of domestic abuse – except in cases with extreme or unusual circumstances – to preserve the privacy of the alleged victims.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.