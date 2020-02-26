From Feb. 17-21, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 20 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 134 cases so far this year. They include 13 misdemeanors, three case-related filings and four cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year in jail.
Christian A. Culver, 19, of the 500 block of South Main Street, Monticello, was charged Feb. 19 with one count of dealing in a Schedule I controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; one count of dealing in marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; one count of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Patrick J. Doornbos, 35, of the 4300 block of East 500 North, Monticello, was charged Feb. 20 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Gregory E. Morris, 19, of the 2500 block of Iroquois Trail, Lafayette, was charged Feb. 20 with one count of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony. Prosecutors are seeking an enhancement due to a prior conviction for invasion of privacy, in early February 2020, in Tippecanoe County.
Christopher L. Riley, 28, of the 200 block of West Hanna Street, Idaville, was charged Feb. 21 with one count of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony. Prosecutors are seeking an enhancement due to a prior conviction for battery resulting in bodily injury, in January 2015, in White County.
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.