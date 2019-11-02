From Oct. 28-Nov. 1, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 23 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 682 cases so far this year.
Of the total 682 filings for 2019, 380 have been for people charged with misdemeanors, 163 have been for someone charged with a Level 6 or higher felony and 123 have been for case-related concerns, such as search warrants, probation transfers and post-conviction relief requests.
Between Monday and Friday, the 23 cases the prosecutor’s office filed included 10 misdemeanors, eight case-related filing and five cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year.
###
- Darrell M. Powell Jr., 49, of the 600 block of North 5th Street, Wolcott, was charged Oct. 28 with one count of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. It was elevated to a Level 6 felony after prosecutors applied an enhancement due to a prior conviction in June 2006 for a battery-related offense.
- Hannah M. Brom, 29, of the 12300 block of North 350 West, Burnettsville, was charged Nov. 1 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
- Patrick J. Doornbos, 35, of the 4300 block of East 500 North, Monticello, was charged Nov. 1 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
- Peter LaSalle, 46, of the 500 block of Windridge Drive, Chesterton, was charged Nov. 1 with one count of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
- Renata LaSalle, 36, of the 500 block of Windridge Drive, Chesterton, was charged Nov. 1 with one count of battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony.
###
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.