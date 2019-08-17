Court beat

From Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 16 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 487 cases so far this year.
Of the total 487 filings for 2019, 279 have been for people charged with misdemeanors, 119 have been for someone charged with a Level 6 or higher felony and 93 have been for case-related concerns, such as search warrants, probation transfers and post-conviction relief requests.
Between Monday and Friday, the 16 cases the prosecutor’s office filed included nine misdemeanors, two case-related filings and five cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year.
A Monticello man with a history of traffic violations, including two convictions that resulted in a lifetime license suspension, has been charged with more violations after a recent traffic stop.
Joshua A. Pavey, 37, of the 300 block of North Beach Drive in Monticello, was charged with operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life, a Level 5 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor.
According to court records, a White County sheriff’s deputy stopped Pavey on Aug. 12 after watching him drive a white 2015 Toyota two-door vehicle. The deputy stated he knew Pavey “to be HTV (a habitual traffic violator)” and confirmed his driving status with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
Court records state Pavey’s is unable to be licensed to operate a motor vehicle due to his “habitual traffic violator for life” status.
Court records show Pavey with numerous violations between the late 1990s and 2011.
Prosecutors plan to seek a habitual criminal offender enhancement for Pavey due to two prior felony convictions — one in May 2011 for operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life and a second in March 2009 for operating a motor vehicle as a habitual traffic violator.
He was jailed on $20,000 bond in the White County Jail.
Lori S. Heath, 49, of the 4600 block of East Arrow Point Court in Battle Ground, was charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony, and one count of operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Wolcott police pulled Heath over shortly after midnight Aug. 9 for speeding and driving over the center line on westbound US 24 near County Road 875 West.
According to the affidavit, the officer indicated he could smell the odor of alcohol and observed alcoholic beverage containers inside Heath’s vehicle. Further contact with Heath, according to court documents, showed she had slurred speech, “bloodshot and glassy” eyes and exhibited “mood swings.” The officer noted in the affidavit that Health “kept repeating herself, would become emotional, and at times wouldn’t follow simple instructions.”
Court documents state Heath failed a field sobriety test, which also showed her with a blood alcohol level of .156.
Documents do not indicate who the passenger was or the person’s relationship with Heath other than to say the passenger was less than 18 years old.
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects. We also do not publish accounts of domestic abuse – except in cases with extreme or unusual circumstances – to preserve the privacy of the alleged victims.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.