Court beat

From Jan. 20-24, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 16 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 52 cases so far this year. They include eight misdemeanors, one case-related filing and seven cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year in jail.
Patrick W. Hall, 26, of the 8400 block of North 300 West, Monon, was charged Jan. 21 with one count of criminal confinement, a Level 5 felony; one count of strangulation, a Level 6 felony; one count of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; one count of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, one count of battery resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor; and one count of battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Steven L. Mentz, 26, of the 1900 block of North Francis Street, Monticello, was charged Jan. 21 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 felony; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Keith D. Wiott, 37, listed as homeless, was charged Jan. 22 with one count of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; one count of operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony; and one count of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Austin C. Marx, 24, of the 500 block of South Main Street, Monticello, was charged Jan. 22 with one count of theft, a Level 6 felony. Prosecutors are seeking an enhancement due to a previous conviction of theft in February 2013.
James L. Carter, 21, of the 300 block of North Bluff Street, Monticello, was charged Jan. 23 with one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony. He was held on $40,000 bond.
Chad E. Williams, 47, of the 500 block of Schmeltzer Lane, San Antonio, Texas, was charged Jan. 23 with one count of operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life, a Level 5 felony.
Nathan D. Hawkins, 39, of the 5000 block of East Shady Point Drive, Monticello, was charged Jan. 24 with one count of failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a Level 6 felony, due to a previous conviction in February 2006 of child molesting, a Class C felony. Court records state the conviction requires Hawkins to register as an offender against children (for life). Prosecutors are seeking an enhancement due to a previous unrelated conviction in October 2019 for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.