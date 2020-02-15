From Feb. 10-14, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 16 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 114 cases so far this year. They include 11 misdemeanors, one case-related filing and four cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year in jail.
###
Brittany N. Buchanan, 30, of the 100 block of West 4th Street, Burnettsville, was charged Feb. 10 with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; one count of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and one count of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. Prosecutors added enhancements due to prior convictions of operating while intoxicated in September 2014, and a conviction for possession of paraphernalia in February 2009 — both in White County.
Jose A. Barrera, 22, of the 500 block of South Bluff Street, Monticello, was charged Feb. 12 with two counts of child solicitation, Level 5 felonies.
Gregory E. Morris, 29, of the 2500 block of Iroquois Trail, Lafayette, was charged Feb. 13 with one count of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony. Prosecutors added an enhancement due to a previous conviction of invasion of privacy in January 2020 in Tippecanoe County.
Melissa C. Edwards, 38, of the 11000 block of West Tecumseh Bend Road, Monticello, was charged Feb. 14 with one count of theft, a Level 6 felony. Prosecutors added an enhancement due to a previous conviction of theft in April 2018 in White County.
###
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.