Court beat

From Dec. 16-20, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 17 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 781 cases so far this year. They include nine misdemeanors, four case-related filing and four cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year in jail.
Christopher J. Six, 37, of the 7100 block of North Lakewood Drive, Monticello, was charged Dec. 13 with one count of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; one count of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; one count of battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony; one count of carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor; and one count of operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. His bond was set at $60,000.
Brian S. Graves Jr., 25, of the 1900 block of Hallsdale, Monticello, was charged Dec. 18 with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Level 6 felony; and one count of operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more, a Level 6 felony. Prosecutors are seeking an enhancement of the charges due to a previous conviction of operating while intoxicated or operating a vehicle while having an unlawful blood or breath alcohol concentration in October 2013.
Austin Kyburz, 23, of the 200 block of South West Street, Idaville, was charged Dec. 19 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; one count of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and one count of possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor. Prosecutors are seeking an enhancement for a previous conviction of a drug offense (possession of marijuana) in October 2018. He was held on no bond.
Shane D. Hayden, 40, of the 5100 block of North Stahl Road, Monticello, was charged Dec. 20 with one count of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony. Prosecutors are seeking a habitual offender status due to previous convictions of dealing in methamphetamine (July 2014), two counts of burglary (April 2001), and one count of burglary and one count of theft in December 1997. He was held on no bond.
An initial hearing has been set for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 13, 2020.
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.