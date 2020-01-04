Court beat

From Dec. 30-31, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed five cases related to criminal matters for a total of 791 cases to end 2019. They include three misdemeanors, one case-related filing and one case with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
From Jan. 1-3, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed eight cases related to criminal matters for a total of eight cases so far this year. They include three misdemeanors, one case-related filing and four cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year in jail.
###
Scott J. Jennings, 47, of the 4100 block of North Raccoon Circle, Monticello, was charged Dec. 30 with one count of domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; one count of criminal confinement, a Level 6 felony; and one count of interference with the reporting of a crime, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dane A. Mitchell, 48, of the 7100 block of West Washburn Drive, Monticello, was charged Jan. 2 with one count of domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony.
Brittany DeVault, 29, of the 2100 block of Meharry Street, Lafayette, was charged Jan. 3 with one count of possession of methamphetamine.
Arnold D. Wireman III, 31, of Monon, was charged Jan. 3 with one count of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony. Prosecutors are seeking an enhancement of the charge due to a previous conviction in April 2019 for invasion of privacy.
Angelina N. Borgia, 31, of the 1200 block of West 44th Place, Hobart, was charged Jan. 3 with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Level 6 felony. Prosecutors are seeking an enhancement to the charge due to a previous conviction in August 2017 for operating while intoxicated or operating a vehicle while having an unlawful blood or breath alcohol concentration
###
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.