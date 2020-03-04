From Feb. 24-28, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 12 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 146 cases so far this year. They include nine misdemeanors, two case-related filings and one case with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year in jail.
Brayden M. Lyman, 21, of the 400 block of East 11th Street, Brookston, was charged Feb. 26 with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Level 6 felony; and one count of operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more, a Level 6 felony. Prosecutors added an enhancement to both charges due to a conviction in May 2017, in White County, for operating a vehicle while having an unlawful blood or breath alcohol concentration.
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.