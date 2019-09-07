Court beat

From Sept. 2 to Sept. 6, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 22 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 547 cases so far this year.
Of the total 547 filings for 2019, 304 have been for people charged with misdemeanors, 129 have been for someone charged with a Level 6 or higher felony and 98 have been for case-related concerns, such as search warrants, probation transfers and post-conviction relief requests.
Between Monday and Friday, the 22 cases the prosecutor’s office filed included 13 misdemeanors, four case-related filing and five cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year.
###
A White County Jail kitchen employee was charged with sexual misconduct after it was learned she had been engaging in sexual activity with an inmate.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Harlee K. Cripe, 21, of the 600 block of South Bluff Street, Monticello, has been charged with sexual misconduct, a Level 5 felony, for engaging in sexual intercourse and other sex acts with a White County Jail inmate.
The incidents occurred every other weekend between May 1 and July 20, according to court documents.
According to the probable cause affidavit, video surveillance showed Cripe enter into an employee bathroom in the kitchen and the unnamed inmate followed her in.
Court documents state the inmate and Cripe admitted to having a sexual relationship inside the jail.
Patrick F. Manahan was selected as her court-appointed attorney.
A pre-trial conference and omnibus date has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 16. A trial date was set for 9 a.m. Dec. 17.
##
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects. We also do not publish accounts of domestic abuse – except in cases with extreme or unusual circumstances – to preserve the privacy of the alleged victims.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.